EL JOBEAN — A man who jumped from a moving vehicle on State Road 776 Saturday has died, authorities said Tuesday.

"We just learned the subject has unfortunately passed from his injuries," Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudette Smith told The Daily Sun. His next of kin has been notified.

"As far as the investigation, no foul play was suspected and no crime occurred," she added. 

The man, 26, was traveling with three other people — one a young child in the backseat — when he jumped from the vehicle. 

No one else was injured in the incident.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved.

