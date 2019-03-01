A man operating a forklift at a construction project on Scenic View Drive in Punta Gorda died after the machinery overturned, trapping him beneath.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS received the 911 call just before 10 a.m.
“When they got there, they found the forklift on the gentleman, and they used airbags and cribbing,” said Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn. “They used the airbags to raise it up and put cribbing under it to keep it from falling back on him.”
The man was freed from underneath the forklift in just four minutes and was transported to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, where he succumbed to his injuries. NBC-2 reported the man was identified as 61-year-old Luis Garcia, of Cape Coral.
Dunn said the man was working at a house by himself, delivering cinder blocks for a project. A neighbor across the street ran over to help when he heard the man screaming and yelling after the machine overturned.
The man worked for Punta Gorda-based company Fortress Block LLC. The company declined to comment Thursday out of respect for the family.
