A Port Charlotte man was charged with manslaughter Monday after fatally stabbing another man Sunday evening, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported.
According to a press release, deputies responded to the 19000 block of Midway Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. The victim was lying on the roadway, visibly injured. He was transported to a local hospital before being taken to the Lee County Trauma Center, where he was pronounced deceased.
Witnesses said the victim arrived at the residence on Midway Boulevard to look for Robbins in regard to a domestic dispute. When Robbins arrived, a physical altercation began in the front yard and moved to the driveway, where Robbins stabbed the victim, who collapsed in the roadway, according to a witness.
While witnesses attempted lifesaving measures for the victim, Robbins left with a female he had originally arrived with. The two were late found by deputies at a residence on Pinetree Street.
Robbins provided a statement to detectives, and he was placed under arrest for manslaughter and transported to the Charlotte County Jail. The victim's identity has not been released.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
