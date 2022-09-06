PUNTA GORDA — A 47-year-old man died by suicide by hanging on the southbound U.S. 41 bridge Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said a motorist traveling northbound called in the sighting around 7 a.m. The body was reportedly hanging from the crest of the bridge on the side with the pedestrian walkway.
It was not stated when the death by suicide occurred.
Multiple CCSO units responded to the scene, as well as the Punta Gorda Police Department.
The man was not identified.
Traffic on the southbound bridge was limited to one lane during the investigation. All lanes were reopened by 11 a.m.
The CCSO released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the man's death was deemed a suicide.
"Today our community grieves in unity," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in the statement. "I pray the family of the victim finds peace and that we all make it a priority to check in with our loved ones."
Social media posts showed photos of the body with numerous commenters questioning why the CCSO didn't close down northbound lanes to avoid drivers and passengers witnessing the morbid moment.
"We would have people complaining if we shut down the bridge," Smith said.
A blog post on the CCSO website encouraged people who are struggling to call 988 to speak to a crisis responder.
"If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help," the post stated. "You are not alone."
