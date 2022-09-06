PUNTA GORDA — A 47-year-old man died by suicide by hanging on the southbound U.S. 41 bridge Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

CCSO spokesperson Claudette Smith said a motorist traveling northbound called in the sighting around 7 a.m. The body was reportedly hanging from the crest of the bridge on the side with the pedestrian walkway.


