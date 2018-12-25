A motorcyclist died more than two weeks after a motorcycle crash in Englewood.
Glenn Weathers, 68, of Englewood, died Sunday. Authorities reported his death late Monday.
Weathers was riding his Harley-Davidson Street Glide at 11:38 p.m. Dec. 8 into the intersection of State Road 776 and Coliseum Boulevard. The police report cited an unknown vehicle traveling in the opposite direction as Weathers on State Road 776 at the time; both were approaching the same intersection.
According to the report, Weathers was westbound in the left lane while the unknown vehicle was eastbound in the left turning lane. Both drivers had green lights. The unknown driver was turning left and stopped in the paved median. Weather's reportedly laid down his motorcycle on its right side, fell off and landed in the right lane in the crosswalk.
FHP did not return calls for information on the role of the unknown vehicle and driver.
Weathers was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol was not a factor.
The investigation is ongoing, FHP reported.
