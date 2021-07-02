A Fort Myers man driving at 125 mph in a 60-mph zone, was stopped by a deputy who discovered the suspect’s vehicle contained marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons.
Brandon Douglas Montague, 26, was driving a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta on State Road 31 in Charlotte County on Thursday.
His vehicle was in the process of passing four other vehicles at once, with oncoming traffic in dark and wet conditions, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
As the deputy approached him, a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the vehicle, and Montague said he did not possess a medical marijuana card, which was confirmed.
A search of his vehicle found various drug paraphernalia including bongs, smoking bowls and grinders, plus brass knuckles.
Montague was arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He is charged with: drug possession without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device, and reckless driving.
His bond totaled $18,500.
