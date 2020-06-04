PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Fire & EMS responded to a call Thursday morning of a cement truck operator who was electrocuted.
The injury took place at 2245 Adorn Avenue in Port Charlotte, where the operator’s remote-controlled cement truck boom arm touched a power line. A crew had been laying the foundation for a home.
According to initial reports, Charlotte County received the 911 call at 9:56 a.m. and was on scene at 9:57 a.m. The responders immediately treated the victim for cardiac arrest. The victim also suffered burns to his hands and feet, said spokesperson Todd Dunn.
EMS transported the victim to Fawcett Memorial Hospital and cleared the scene at 10:42 a.m.
One of the men working on-site, Dennis Howe, heard the victim get electrocuted, and said he was hit with electricity three times via the power arc coming from the line.
Howe then gave the victim CPR, talking to the victim while he was convulsing. “We made sure his eyes never shut,” he said.
That was the second time Howe had met the victim.
Florida Power & Light came to the scene around 10:27 a.m. to turn the power off, Dunn said.
Construction crews were back at work later that morning.
