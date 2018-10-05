Last Friday, a man picked up a gun at J&J’s One Stop Gun Shop in Port Charlotte and fatally shot himself in the parking lot, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
The body was found by an employee closing for the day, who took the trash out to the Dumpster and noticed a BMW in the parking lot. Inside the vehicle, a deceased male was slumped over the driver’s seat, later identified as a 61-year-old local man. The Sun typically does not identify victims of suicide.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded at approximately 7:16 p.m. and called in the Major Crimes Unit to work the death investigation.
According to CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck, the death appeared to be a suicide by a gunshot wound.
The gun, she said, was purchased by the man on Sept. 24, four days prior to the death. After the required screening period, he picked it up on the day he was found between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“He went through all the required background screening,” Heck said. “There were no issues with the purchase. Nothing raised concern with that regard.”
Heck said the man had no prior interaction with law enforcement or any Baker Acts reported in the Major Crimes Unit’s investigation. The autopsy was complete as of Thursday, but the agency was awaiting a final report with toxicology results before closing the investigation. No criminal activity was suspected.
J&J One Stop Gun Shop Owner Joel Sheran declined to comment, instead directing the Sun to his attorney, Russell Kirshy.
Kirshy, who has represented the business for many years, said he knows from experience the store follows all regulations. He compared the gun sale to Walmart selling someone a TV, or a liquor store selling alcohol.
“It’s not the shop’s decision whether to sell a gun to someone,” he said. “You sell to who wants to buy. It’s a problem if they answered any of the (background check) questions inappropriately and the shop sold to them anyway, but that’s not the case here.”
The death, he said, was devastating for all involved.
“Whenever somebody dies, it’s a shame,” he said. “I don’t know much about it, but if it was a suicide, that’s always terrible. I hate to see that happen.”
