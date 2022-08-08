PUNTA GORDA - A Texas resident pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of DUI manslaughter.
Devon Barber, 24, pleaded no contest to the charge as part of an agreement with the State Attorney's Office.
He was subsequently sentenced to 125 months — a little more than 10 years — in prison, though he did receive 341 days credited for time served.
He will also be required to serve 55 months of probation.
The plea comes roughly a year after the death of Angela Harris, 37, a Punta Gorda resident and mother of three.
Harris was driving to a local hospital, according to a family member, to seek treatment after having previously suffering from the COVID-19 virus.
While she was driving on U.S. 41 near Olean Boulevard late Aug. 30, Barber's vehicle struck hers from behind.
She was forced off the road and later pronounced dead at the scene.
Harris was remembered by family and friends as a reliable caretaker, who fed and clothed two of her uncle's children along with her own kids.
“Even if (Harris) was struggling herself, she would always be there for anyone who needed her," her niece, Alexis Jones, wrote on an online fundraising page.
Barber had previously also been charged with vehicular homicide of a person and three counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another.
The three lesser charges were taken off the case last September, though they could be pursued in the future. The vehicular homicide charge was listed as being taken off the same day as the guilty plea was offered.
