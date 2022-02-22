Thomas Henry Pusey

PUNTA GORDA - A Charlotte County man convicted for stealing a trailer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Thomas Henry Pusey, 47, was convicted by a jury for one count of grand theft last month after a three-day trial.

According to a press release from the State Attorney Amira Fox's Office, Pusey entered a construction site on Peachland Boulevard in 2019 with a pickup truck.

He then attached a trailer to the truck and drove off with it.

"A witness told deputies the defendant gave her the trailer to help sell it," the news release stated.

Charlotte County deputies later found the trailer at a residence in Punta Gorda. Pusey was subsequently arrested.


His 10-year sentence was handed down to Pusey as a habitual felony offender, according to the release.

Suzanne Graham, a spokeswoman with the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association, said that the conviction represented strong support from law enforcement for the county's construction sector.

"We appreciate having a state attorney's office that is dedicated to seek justice," Graham told to The Daily Sun on Tuesday.

Graham noted many local construction companies are small operations — "Mom and Pop shops" — that could be severely set back by thefts and burglaries.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Patterson prosecuted the case.

