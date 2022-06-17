PUNTA GORDA — An Orlando resident has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of a kidnapping and sexually battering a woman in Port Charlotte.
Damien Meeks, 46, was found guilty Friday for one count each of sexual battery with great force and false imprisonment.
In addition to his prison sentence, Meeks was sentenced to undergo 30 years of sex offender probation after prison and be designated as a sexual predator for life.
Meeks was originally arrested in 2020; the charges stemmed from a crime in December 2019 when he met a woman at a bar in Port Charlotte. After following a group from the bar to a friend’s house, the woman offered some of her friends and Meeks a ride home.
According to authorities, Meeks was the last person in the woman’s car and asked her to pull down a street near Kiwanis Park. When she did, Meeks exited the vehicle and forcefully removed her from the driver’s seat through the door window.
He then brought her to a nearby wooded area, struck her and sexually battered her.
“The victim scattered items as the battery took place, including her cellphone, in order to leave evidence of her abduction,” a State Attorney’s Office news release stated.
Meeks held the woman captive for several hours before she convinced him to bring her to her apartment, claiming that no one else would be there. When they arrived, the woman’s boyfriend answered the door and Meeks fled.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office later responded and collected evidence from the crime scene, as well as finding a fingerprint from the victim’s vehicle, which positively identified Meeks as the perpetrator, leading to his arrest.
Meeks had previously been convicted of sexual battery in 1992. He spent 11 years in prison before being transferred to the Jimmy Rice Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia for another 13 years.
Assistant State Attorney Michael Colombo Jr. prosecuted the case.
