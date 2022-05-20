Scott Joseph

PUNTA GORDA - A Port Charlotte man was found guilty and sentenced to 70 months in prison Friday morning for unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Scott Joseph, 31, was originally arrested last year after an investigation by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office, Joseph "had sexual contact" with a teenager in 2021 and then threatened her when the victim asked him to leave the teenager alone.

In addition to his prison sentence, Joseph will be required to register as a sexual offender and serve eight years of sex offender probation.

Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski, who also serves as Charlotte County felony chief, prosecuted the case.

