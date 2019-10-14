PUNTA GORDA — A Port Charlotte man was sentenced to nine years in prison Monday for various drug charges, the State Attorney's Office reported.

Thomas Crowder, 48, was adjudicated guilty for one count each of sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a child care facility, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine.

In November 2017, Crowder allegedly sold cocaine to an undercover detective during a joint operation between the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement had received numerous complaints from New Operation Cooper Street about drug sales and usage in the area, so the cops set up a surveillance operation, according to a press release. 

Undercover cops began conversing with individuals within the facility property, and Crowder said he would supply them with crack cocaine in return for $60, an arrest affidavit stated.

Police video captured the narcotics transaction. Crowder pleaded no contest and was sentenced as a habitual felony offender.

