By ANNE EASKER
Staff Writer
PUNTA GORDA — A father accused of shaking and striking his 5-week-old baby will spend 61 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated child abuse last week.
Daniel Rogers, 28, of Punta Gorda, allegedly admitted to law enforcement in February 2018 he became extremely frustrated when the baby was colicky and crying intensely during a burping session. Attempting to burp the baby “turned into striking the baby,” according to an arrest affidavit. After that, he tried to rock the baby but that too “turned into shaking the baby.”
The baby became unable to focus and appeared to be “in a dazed state.” When Rogers laid the child down, he observed the baby clenching his fists, gasping for air, and his eyes rolling, consistent with seizing.
When his wife came home, the baby was taken to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and later to Tampa General Hospital. The child had a left-sided cerebral hemisphere subdural hematoma, a retinal hemorrhage behind his left eye, two lacerations to his liver, and a fractured femur, according to the affidavit. The injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to a doctor.
Rogers initially told law enforcement nothing about what happened when he was alone with the child but later confessed to the abuse.
Rogers told law enforcement his work schedule, illness and the baby’s crying caused stress and he lost control.
“He expressed much love for his children but advised he was responsible for the symptoms/condition his child is in,” the arrest affidavit stated. “He expressed his guilt and remorse.”
Rogers was sentenced Friday to 61 months and 15 days in prison followed by 10 years on probation. He is ordered to have no contact with his children or their mother.
