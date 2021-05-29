Charlotte County Sheriff's officials identified the man who died in a fatal crane accident as Otis Long Jr., 53.
Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to Eldred’s Marina, 6301 Boca Grande Causeway, around 9:25 a.m. Friday for an occupational injury with serious injuries.
According to the Sheriff's Office, Long "unhooked a pin for a crane that supported a boom." The boom then fell on top of him.
Despite life-saving efforts, Long died from his injuries.
Major Crime investigators assumed control of the scene and the investigation is continuing.
