Charlotte County Sheriff's officials identified the man who died in a fatal crane accident as Otis Long Jr., 53.

Sheriff’s deputies and emergency responders were dispatched to Eldred’s Marina, 6301 Boca Grande Causeway, around 9:25 a.m. Friday for an occupational injury with serious injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Long "unhooked a pin for a crane that supported a boom." The boom then fell on top of him.

Despite life-saving efforts, Long died from his injuries.

Major Crime investigators assumed control of the scene and the investigation is continuing. 

