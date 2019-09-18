A man from Lake City was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Monday for charges related to a 2015 robbery.
James Bruce Miller III, 34, allegedly robbed a salon in Punta Gorda on Nov. 24, 2015.
The victim, a nail technician at Lords and Ladies Salon at 6210 Scott St., told officers a white male between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 7 inches entered the salon wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and a dark baseball cap, and asked to use the telephone.
When he was told they did not have a telephone, he apologized and exited. A minute or two later, he reappeared and demanded their money. He appeared nervous and told the victim not to touch the phone or call the police, before lifting up his T-shirt and pulling out a black handgun he pointed at her.
Miller allegedly took money from two employees totaling $157, an Apple iPhone 4 valued at $200, an Apple iPhone 6 valued at $500, three personal checks totaling $154 and a set of car keys.
The two stolen phones were found by a victim’s husband using the “Find My iPhone” application. They were located on U.S. 17 north approximately 100 feet before the Interstate 75 ramp.
During a neighborhood canvas, officers learned the same male entered the Cosigning Woman Store at 6188 Elliott St., Punta Gorda, shortly before the robbery and asked for directions back to Tampa.
Miller was identified with video surveillance and detectives learned he had been arrested in Jacksonville on Dec. 2, 2015, as the suspect in several robberies in multiple counties.
In Manatee County, Miller robbed a Taco Bell and Aspen Dental, both within a short distance from Interstate 75. He was determined to have committed the robberies with an airsoft pistol.
Miller was transferred to the Charlotte County Jail this week, after first being sentenced for robberies in three different counties. Regardless of the outcome in Charlotte County, he will serve a life sentence in the Department of Corrections for his other crimes.
