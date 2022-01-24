Police lights

A man injured Saturday is in critical condition after a traffic situation currently under investigation, authorities said.

 FILE PHOTO

EL JOBEAN — A man who was either pushed or jumped from a car on State Road 776 Saturday remained in critical condition Monday, authorities said.

"The case is still under investigation," Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Claudette Smith said Monday.

Initially, it was believed he had jumped from the vehicle.

Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn said Saturday that the call had come in to dispatch at 12:32 p.m.

Dunn told The Daily Sun on Monday he didn't have any more information regarding the man's condition or what happened.

"The investigation question is one for law enforcement," Dunn said.

The vehicle involved was a red Cadillac. No other vehicles were involved.

The man suffered head trauma and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

The incident tied up traffic in the area for hours as law enforcement investigated.

Initially, El Jobean/State Road 776 at Starkie Avenue westbound was shut down, but as the afternoon went on, more areas were closed and traffic diverted.

The westbound lane of El Jobean was closed and traffic was routed up Jacobs Avenue toward U.S. 41.

