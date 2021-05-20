A Port Charlotte man jumped a fence to get away from deputies on Wednesday — but was ultimately detained and arrested on multiple charges.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Adam McCarthy, 33, but he allegedly drove to his street, Beverly Avenue, then jumped out of his vehicle and took off on foot.
He ran through a backyard and jumped a residential fence, deputies said.
Deputies eventually caught him in the backyard of a home on Augusta Avenue, according to CCSO.
While running through backyards, McCarthy allegedly dropped a black fanny pack containing over 9.9 grams of fentanyl, over 9.9 grams of methamphetamine, numerous pills, two spoons with narcotic residue, a glass smoking pipe and a digital scale with methamphetamine residue.
McCarthy was arrested on charges of opium or derivative trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms, possess methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, reckless driving first offense, and three counts of driving without license revoked habitual offender.
He is being held at the Charlotte County jail without bond.
