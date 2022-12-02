PUNTA GORDA - A man was killed Nov. 23 near Punta Gorda Middle School in a crash.
The wreck wasn't initially acknowledged by Punta Gorda authorities.
PUNTA GORDA - A man was killed Nov. 23 near Punta Gorda Middle School in a crash.
The wreck wasn't initially acknowledged by Punta Gorda authorities.
Punta Gorda Police Department spokesman Lt. Dylan Renz confirmed the death and the victim's name but said he could provide no further details.
Steven Pringle, 57, of Kingsford, Michigan, who owned bicycle shops in Sarasota and Michigan, was killed in the wreck at Education Drive and Carmalita Street, according to witnesses.
Attempts to reach associates at Pringle's Sarasota and Michigan businesses were unsuccessful.
Witnesses who contacted The Daily Sun said a stop sign at Education Drive was down because of Hurricane Ian at the time of the crash.
"He was a truly good guy," Martha Buisman said in an email to The Daily Sun. "The trailer he was pulling was full of bicycles to be donated to kids."
The Detroit Free Press ran a story on Pringle in July that reported he gave away free bicycles in what he called his bicycle-therapy side of the business.
Punta Gorda officials said they have replaced the sign at the intersection.
"We put a sign up (Nov. 28) after being contacted by our Human Resources Department," Assistant City Manager Melissa Reichert stated in an email. "It is our understanding that it is actually a Charlotte County sign."
Thousands of signs throughout the region were destroyed or ripped down by Hurricane Ian. At least one other fatal crash has been linked to a stop sign being down, although the investigation into that wreck continues as well.
In that crash, a car struck a scooter in a neighborhood where a stop sign was down and led to the death of a 50-year-old woman in mid-October.
It happened at the intersection of Quesada Avenue and Birchcrest Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
At the time, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell urged motorists to be cautious, in light of sign damage by Hurricane Ian on lights and signs.
“It is imperative that drivers are using extreme caution when navigating our roadways. We must be patient as our community gets back to normal,” Prummell said in the October statement. “During that time, we must look out for one another.”
Reichert said Punta Gorda staff has been in contact with Charlotte County officials.
"We can’t give an estimate on when all signs will be repaired as we haven't even ordered all the street signs," her email stated.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.