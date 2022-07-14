Police lights

PUNTA GORDA - An elderly man was killed in a two vehicle wreck south of Punta Gorda along U.S. 41 south of Oil Well Road, authorities stated. 

It happened about 5:25 p.m. Thursday. 

The man killed was a 79-year-old Punta Gorda resident. 

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a sedan southbound in the left lane of U.S. 41 while a 20-year-old Cape Coral man was southbound on U.S. 41 in the right lane at the same time. 

The 79-year-old switched lanes and the front of the 20-year-old man's sedan made contact with the back of the Punta Gorda resident's sedan. 

The 79-year-old was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report; the 20-year-old was. 

The 79-year-old was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. 

FHP states the crash remains under investigation.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments