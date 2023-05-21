Manny Hidalgo

Manny Hidalgo, with his cat Mr. Tom, stands near the pond where he rescued a 23-year-old man who was attacked by an alligator on Sunday morning.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

PORT CHARLOTTE — A man lost an arm to an alligator attack early Sunday.

The 23-year-old victim was bitten near a pond behind Banditos Bar on McCall Road in Port Charlotte, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.


   
