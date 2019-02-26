An Englewood man was arrested after allegedly riding a stolen bicycle out of Walmart’s garden center Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the loss prevention manager at the Englewood Walmart came to work Sunday and was told a white male had ridden a bike out of the garden center around 3:30 p.m.
She pulled surveillance video, which showed a white male enter the garden center around 3:25 p.m. and walk back toward the toy department. He selected a bike from the bike rack, then walked back to the garden center, passing all points of sale and rode the bike out the door, according to the arrest affidavit.
Around 5:10 p.m., as the loss prevention manager was driving home, she spotted the same white male from the surveillance video riding the same black and green Schwinn bicycle south on South McCall road.
She immediately called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to report the stolen bike and followed it until law enforcement arrived on scene.
A corporal conducted a stop on the suspect, who identified himself as Brian Norman Richards, 44, of the 7400 block of Rosemont Drive, according to the arrest affidavit. Richards reportedly denied the bike was stolen and instead said he had borrowed it from a friend.
Another deputy responded to Walmart to view the surveillance video and was able to identify Richards as the subject in the video, wearing the same shoes and black eye glasses worn on the day of the theft, the affidavit stated.
Richards was charged with petty theft. At the jail, he “admitted he made a stupid mistake,” according to the arrest affidavit. He remained at the jail Monday with a $2,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.