PORT CHARLOTTE — A Myakka City man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the death of a Port Charlotte doctor in a 2017 DUI manslaughter case.
The victim, William Rockwell "Rocky" Aker, was a chiropractor with offices in Port Charlotte, Sarasota, and Lakewood Ranch. His vehicle was struck at a stoplight by Brian Banks, 56, on Jan. 16, 2017.
"We still get patients saying they miss him to this day, and we're getting close to three years now," said Dr. Pat Dower, of New Hope & Wellness Chiropractors. "Immediately, the reaction was unbelievable — people dropping off flowers, teddy bears, everything you could think of in front of the door. Everybody was quite shocked by it."
Dower was in practice with Aker for 20 years. He said they were best friends and would get together with both their families. Aker lived in Lakewood Ranch and left a wife and three children, ranging from pre-teen age to just out of high school.
"We would get together and have some family time and then of course we practiced together every day for 20 years, so we got to know each other a bit," Dower said.
He said Aker was community-minded, generous and loved his family and his work. When patients couldn't afford his services, he often provided them for free.
"Often if he was out at a restaurant and saw a patient there, he would take care of their meal for them," Dower said.
Office Manager Trudy Overbey said Dr. Aker always made everyone feel welcome.
"Everyone always described his smile as just lighting up," she said. "He made everybody feel like they just made a new friend. That's the thing with a lot of the patients was they lost more than somebody they came to see to get better, that they trusted with their health. It was that they lost a friend genuinely."
Aker was stopped at the Braden Run intersection on State Road 70 where Banks failed to stop and rear ended him. Aker's vehicle was pushed across the median, where a third vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction. The driver, Michael Molloy, 65, attempted to take evasive action but could not avoid impact with Aker's vehicle.
Aker was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.
Banks pleaded no contest to DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with property damage or injury, and DUI. He was sentenced to 12 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, and his driver's license is suspended for life.
Dower said while nothing can bring Aker back, at least it should prevent Banks from hurting anyone else.
"There's nothing that would change Rocky coming back," he said. "However, I would hope that Mr. Banks' 12 years in prison would help him perhaps find a way of preventing this from happening to somebody else."
