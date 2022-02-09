William Tyrone Hill

PUNTA GORDA -- An Englewood man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison following a conviction for sexual battery.

William Tyrone Hill, 54, received his sentence in Charlotte County court on Tuesday, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office.

In addition to his prison term, Hill was sentenced to a five-year probation period and will be required to register as a sexual offender.

Hill was arrested in August 2020 by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, after a woman reported that he struck her in the face multiple times and then forced himself on her.

He was convicted by a Charlotte County jury after a three-day trial in December.

