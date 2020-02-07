PORT CHARLOTTE — The man killed by a deputy in training early Thursday morning had an extensive criminal history, Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press conference Friday.
Sean Patrick Constance, 37, was shot at least three times after firing his own gun at deputies once around 2:30 a.m. Constance was the passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a defective tag light. Without provocation, he got out of the car and pulled out a gun.
"He opened the passenger door and began moving somewhat that alerted the deputies," Prummell said. "As they approached the side to see what he was doing, they saw he had racked the firearm, at which time he raised it up and fired a shot."
The deputies were within five to 10 feet away, Prummell said. They retreated and returned fire.
"The trainee fired six rounds and struck the suspect at least three times that we know of," Prummell said.
After the driver and other passenger were secured, deputies rendered aid to Constance. He was transported to a local hospital, then flown to Lee Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The identities' of the others in the incident have not been involved, but Prummell said they are cooperating with law enforcement. A search warrant has been obtained for the vehicle, because it did not belong to any of the individuals present.
He said it could "possibly" be stolen.
"We have not been able to track down the owner," Prummell said. "The owner is detained elsewhere."
Constance himself has been arrested 22 times, six in Michigan and 16 in Florida. At the time of his death, he was on probation for possession of a controlled substance. Other past offenses of his include aggravated battery on law enforcement and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Prummell said neither he, nor the other individuals, were from Charlotte County. Detectives are still trying to verify their stories of why they were here Thursday evening, he said.
The deputies involved in the incident have asked for their identities to be withheld under Marsy's Law.
"Marsy's Law basically says that the victim of any crime can invoke their rights and not be identified," Prummell said. "The law does not carve out law enforcement in that law, and our legislature this year has not decided to take that into consideration. Last year, there was a bill proposed to try and carve that out, but it never gained any momentum and this year nobody took it up."
Prummell stated the training deputy has been with the agency for five years, while the deputy in training was two weeks away from being on his own. He is also a former military veteran with extensive specialized training.
"They are currently both on administrative leave," Prummell said. "We are making sure that their mental well-being is taken care of as well. They are meeting with counselors. We do want to make sure they are okay before they do return to work."
Prummell said detectives are working closely with the State Attorney's Office, and once it is completed, it will be turned over to that office for review.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.