PUNTA GORDA — A North Port man was arrested Monday after allegedly attempting to steal potted plants from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Training Pavilion.
Capt. Norman Wilson, of the Charlotte County Jail, confronted the suspect, Christopher P. Bigness, 31, after he spotted him running across the parking lot of the Charlotte County Jail with an unknown object concealed under his shirt, according to an arrest affidavit.
Bigness had parked his pickup truck in the parking lot of the jail’s Visitation Center. Upon demand, he produced two potted plants, which he confessed to taking from the training pavilion, adjacent to the jail, the affidavit stated.
Bigness allegedly told a deputy, “I’m such an idiot,” and explained orchids are his favorite plant, so he took them.
According to the affidavit, he said he knew he would get caught due to the tight security at the jail.
The value of the plants was estimated at $10 each.
He was charged with petty theft and transported to the jail, where he has a $1,500 bond. The affidavit stated Bigness was not eligible for the adult pre-arrest diversion program due to his criminal history.
Earlier this year, Bigness served a 120 day sentence for felony drug charges and was released on July 15.
