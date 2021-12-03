PUNTA GORDA — As a Port Charlotte woman was sentenced to prison for abuse of an in infant, her husband ran into his own legal issues.
During court proceedings for Crystal Ashley Carrasquillo, Gregory A. Carrasquillo, jumped into the court galley and attempted to “make contact” with her.
Bailiffs proceeded to restrain and then use a Taser on him before arresting him for resisting arrest without violence.
Crystal Ashley Carrasquillo, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, to be followed by 10 years of probation, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox’s office.
The sentence follows Carrasquillo’s plea of guilty to one count of aggravated child abuse in August.
The news release noted that her guilty plea was an “open plea to the court … when the defendant gives up their right to a jury trial and pleas straight to the judge for sentencing,” clarifying the plea was not the result of a plea agreement.
Crystal Ashley Carrasquillo will also be required to undergo a mental health evaluation and complete follow-up treatment.
Her husband, Gregory Carrasquillo, 24, had been attending the sentencing on Friday along with other members of her family.
According to a separate news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Carrasquillo had initially stood up in the audience gallery and asked to speak with the judge. Bailiffs asked him to be seated, and he complied.
After the sentence was announced, Gregory Carrasquillo allegedly jumped over the bar and tried to approach Crystal Carrasquillo at the defense table.
Bailiffs moved to restrain him, and then used a Taser on him. He was subsequently transported to Charlotte County Jail.
In a statement, Sheriff Bill Prummell praised the bailiffs for acting quickly to “ensure the safety” of all those in the courtroom.
“While I understand these proceedings can elicit an emotional response from loved ones, my bailiffs simply cannot allow an outburst of this kind,” Prummell said in the statement.
It's not known what Gregory Carrasquillo had planned to do once he made contact with his wife.
Crystal Carrasquillo was originally arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on that charge in 2018, when her child — then 4-months old at the time — was taken to Fawcett Memorial Hospital by a family member due to difficulty breathing.
Examination at the hospital led to the discovery that the child had “numerous broken bones in various stages of healing,” according to the release.
The injuries to the child included small fractures to the sides of the rib cage, skull fracture to the right side of the child’s head, and a possible scapula fracture to the right shoulder blade.
During the initial investigation, Carrasquillo told deputies that she had blacked out several times and recalled harming her child in self-described stressful situations.
Assistant State Attorney Jennifer Garczewski and Assistant State Attorney Michael Colombo Jr. prosecuted the case.
