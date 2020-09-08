George Dwyer

A North Port man who was arrested on a charge of writing or sending a letter threatening death or injury in April was released from jail last week after signing a plea form.

George Andrew Dwyer, 34, had made threats to conduct a mass killing, according to an investigation by FDLE’s Regional Counter Terrorism Squad.

Dwyer posted multiple threatening and homophobic comments on Youtube videos, cited in an arrest report, including, “That’s why I bought a rifle and learned how to use it: that’s my ballot. That’s how you get your voice heard: let them know that you’ll f*** them up,” and “you have to use violence against these people when they try to take your livelihood from you…”

A special agent tapped and traced Dwyer’s cell phone, and used it to track his location, according to an arrest report. Agents, assisted by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Dwyer’s home in April after identifying Dwyer as the suspect. Agents seized one Kel-Tec SUB-2000 rifle and 126 rounds of ammunition after executing the search warrant.

He was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on April 7.

Dwyer signed a plea form in which the prosecutor recommended the completion of a mental health court program, 48 months of probation and no more commenting on Youtube.

He was released on $150,000 bond on Sept. 2.

