When a Port Charlotte man was confronted by a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy about noise complaints Monday, he reportedly responded by throwing his beer on the deputy. The deputy responded by deploying his Taser.
According to an arrest affidavit, CCSO received multiple noise complaints about John R. Anglin, 44, who allegedly frequently plays loud music into the morning. After several attempts at contacting Anglin, a deputy met him near his front porch around 2:24 a.m.
Anglin, who measures 6’2 and weighs 240 pounds, allegedly lurched forward, throwing the liquid contents of his beer onto the deputy, according to a police report.
“Due to John battering me by throwing his beer onto me, I utilized my agency issued Taser X26P and struck John with both probes, one probe hitting his upper left abdomen and the other probe hitting his lower right waist for the five second cycle,” the deputy wrote in his report.
A second deputy arrived as Anglin fell backwards and attempted to handcuff him, but he fought back, swinging his fists. The deputy administered another Taser cycle, and Anglin lay on his stomach.
Then, the deputies noticed he had two opened pocket knives. He dropped one, but the other was attached to his right wrist by a piece of rope. Anglin allegedly hid his hands under his body, and the deputy administered a third Taser cycle, as well as a drive stun to his right ankle.
Anglin then removed his hands from under his body and shook his right hand, freeing the knife and rope from his wrist.
He was handcuffed but continued to resist deputies as he was dragged into his front yard, according to the arrest affidavit. He was searched and determined to no longer be in possession of any weapons or contraband.
Anglin did not complain of any injury, and deputies determined the Taser probes had caught in his loose clothing and not penetrated his skin.
However, in the patrol vehicle he said he was sore from the Taser and yelled, “You (...) ambushed me on my front porch in Port Charlotte! I should have killed you and I will next time!”
Anglin was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, assault on a law enforcement officer, breach of peace, corruption by threat against a public servant, and violation of probation. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
