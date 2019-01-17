The Punta Gorda Moose Lodge is facing a lawsuit filed by a man who claims to have suffered an allergic reaction after being “unwillingly exposed” to shellfish while eating dinner there.
John Holmes visited the Moose Lodge on March 7, 2016, according to the suit.
He claimed the lodge failed to maintain proper food handling procedures, failed to inspect the proper food preparation, cooking and serving areas, and failed to adequately warn him of the danger of food cross contamination, “thus creating an unreasonably dangerous condition.”
Jennifer Sexton, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, said civic and fraternal organizations such as the Moose Lodge are inspected to ensure food is stored, handled, and served in a sanitary manner to prevent the spread of food-borne illnesses and that utensils, serving equipment, and work areas are all properly cleaned and sanitized.
Food operators are required to have “a basic knowledge about food allergens,” she said.
Holmes claims after eating, he suffered allergic shock and required hospital attention, the suit states.
His reaction reportedly caused “bodily injury in and about his body extremities, resulting in pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, permanent and significant scarring, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expense of hospitalization, medical and nursing care and treatment, loss of earning, loss of the ability to earn money, and aggravation of previously existing condition.”
According to the suit, the losses are either permanent or continuing, and Holmes will suffer the losses in the future.
Holmes’ lawyer, Jason Leonard, of Morgan & Moran in Fort Myers, did not return calls for comment.
Tampa-based attorney Adam Kantor, representing the Moose Lodge, said there are times when shrimp is on the menu at the lodge, but he could not comment on the specific details of the case.
“The Moose Lodge does not feel they did anything that contributed to this incident,” he said.
The case has a trial date set for July 15 before Judge Lisa Porter at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
