A Port Charlotte man is facing a fine after a video showing him abandoning a cat in a Charlotte County field attracted social media attention.
It was not immediately clear if the cat was a stray, or had belonged to him or someone else.
Passing motorist Mellisa Cristina of Cape Coral saw the man take the animal from the back of his truck, and drop him in the woods at the intersection of Henry Street and Piper Road on Sunday.
"Someone else could have taken that animal," Cristina yelled in the video she recorded. "Someone else could have cared for that animal. You are cruel!"
She reported the man's license plate number to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. She also followed him to Fishermen's Village, where the officer responded.
The man told the deputy he had a feral cat problem near his Port Charlotte home. He said he contacted Animal Control and a local animal shelter, but he was told the cats would be trapped and euthanized. He told the deputy he didn't want to see the cats die, so he was releasing them into a nonresidential neighborhood.
The man was not arrested or charged by the Sheriff's Office. Charlotte County Animal Control, however, has attempted to contact the man, who could receive a $230 civil citation for abandoning the animal, according to Brian Jones, the division manager of Charlotte County Animal Control.
Jones said the man couldn't be charged with a crime unless authorities could prove the animal suffered as a result of being abandoned. Because of where it was released, Jones believes it unlikely anyone would be able to find it.
Jones said Animal Control did have a call from the man, but he said none of the officers would have said whether the animals would be euthanized.
“We don’t tell people that, because we don’t know if they’ll be euthanized or not," Jones said, adding that many organizations in and around Charlotte County participate in TNVR— trap, neuter/spay, vaccinate, release.
One of those organizations is the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.
“Under no circumstances are we going to kill healthy cats, whether they’re feral or not," said Karen Slomba, the executive director of AWL.
Slomba said it's important never to relocate a cat living in a feral community.
"If the cat you trap is a healthy cat, you're taking it from its feeding source. It may have lived around that feeding source its whole life," she said. "It may not know how to find other sources. It's really scary to an animal."
In the past, when animal control brought a feral cat to the shelter, it could be euthanized. Now, they fix the bad behavior, which could mean spay/neuter or giving vaccinations, then return it to where it was found.
"If it’s healthy, there’s probably someone out there that's feeding it," Slomba said. “The kindest thing to do is get them taken care of and return them to where they’re used to."
Slomba said there are more than 30,000 feral cats in the county. For anyone with concerns about strays in their area, contact the Animal Welfare League or Community Cats of Charlotte for assistance.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
