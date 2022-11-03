PORT CHARLOTTE — A contracting worker was arrested after he was allegedly caught dumping debris in a vacant lot.
Dillon Michael Merlak, 30, was charged with one count of littering over 500 pounds of waste by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
In a press release announcing the arrest Thursday, Sheriff Bill Prummell emphasized that contractors needed to heed the law on where dumping is permitted.
“Clearing debris is a necessary element following a storm," Prummell said. "When contractors come in and take the hard-earned money from the people of Charlotte County, they had better do the job right."
A deputy had been investigating several previous debris dumps near Friendly Street and Chamberlain Boulevard on Wednesday.
Around 12:30 p.m., the deputy noticed a large "white and blue trailer truck" on Woolard Avenue.
The truck was backed into a vacant lot with its trailer in the woods and the tailgate open, according to a CCSO press release. Merlak was standing at its control panel.
The deputy spoke to Merlak, who allegedly insisted that the deputy contact his employer. The deputy called a man identifying himself as Adam T. Pablo of ACI Land and Tree in Venice.
"Pablo informed the deputy that the waste in the trailer was from jobs the employee completed for paying customers, but was also unable to provide an explanation for the trailer being backed into the vacant lot nowhere near a solid waste facility," the press release read.
At that point, Merlak was charged and taken into custody. The truck and trailer were towed from the scene.
