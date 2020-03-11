ENGLEWOOD — Boulder Pointe condominium owners are among the Manasota Key property owners celebrating the start of the beach nourishment project this week.
For the first time in a decade or more, Boulder Pointe now has a dry sandy beach and not simply wet sand and a large pile riprap rocks along its Gulf shoreline.
Damian Ochab, a Boulder Pointe resident and president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association, said he’s been a Point of Rocks resident for nine years and never enjoyed a dry sandy beach in front of the condominium complex.
The Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company crews started Monday pulling up sand from offshore, spilling out sand along the Manasota Key shoreline at a rate of 2,000 cubic yards per hour, 1,000 linear feet a day.
Great Lakes faced a 10-day delay, due to weather conditions, but anticipates completing the Charlotte County portion of the project by the end of this month, said Public Works project manager Matt Logan.
“They’ve been exceeding their target volumes and feel they can catch up,” Logan said. He also appreciates the support he’s hearing from Manasota Key residents now that the project has started.
“We’re thrilled with the response, people standing behind this project,” Logan said. In years past, the Manasota Key residents were split 50-50 when it came to beach renourishment, with the lines usually drawn between those who saw significant erosion and those who did not.
The project calls for the restoration of the beach shoreline south to the Weston’s Wanna B Inn. Great Lakes will then turn its attention to Sarasota County, restoring shoreline from Blind Pass Beach south to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line on Manasota Key.
Due to permitting requirements, the entire Manasota Key project must be wrapped up before May 1, the start of sea turtle nesting season.
After May 1, permitting allows the county to restore eroded beach fronts south of Stump Pass, along the Palm Island Resort, Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Shell hunting limbo
Shark teeth and sea shell collectors will have to wait to walk the shoreline and see what is dredged up with the offshore sand. They need to hope for the best.
“The offshore borrow areas do not always have the presence of sharks teeth, unfortunately,” Venice city engineer Kathleen J. Weeden said, specifically referring to the sand used in the city’s 2005 beach project.
“Since renourishment, the number of sharks teeth and shells within the renourished beach has decreased,” Weeden wrote in an email Tuesday. “However, there are still sharks teeth in the near shore areas at Casperson and other area beaches.”
When it comes to shelling and beach restoration projects, a lot depends, she said, upon the specific sand sources used to replenish a shoreline.
Hard bottom replacement
Years of erosion along Manasota Key led to the scouring out sand and the creation of nearly five-acre limestone hard-bottom trough near shore to Manasota Key. The hard bottom will be covered with sand.
Hard bottoms are habitats for sponges and other sea life that the state considers as critical habitat. As a result, permitting agencies required Charlotte County to add the one-time expense of replacing the hard bottom off Manasota Key to this project.
Charlotte had to wait to start the project until its permitting cleared with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, but now it’s ready to go.
The county awarded a $6.8-million contract to the Texas-based Cayo LLC marine contractors to create two artificial rocky areas — a 4.9-acre elongated hard bottom, and a smaller 1.1-acre site — that will mimic hard bottoms in the Gulf. The rocky areas will be no more than a quarter of a mile offshore and well outside of the active zone of sediment transport along Manasota Key.
The two artificial rocky areas will be made up of limestone rocks, similar to the Gulf’s natural bottom, with four to six-foot diameters. The rocks are expected to settle and sink 12 to 18 inches deep in sand on the Gulf bottom.
Cayo is expected to start mobilizing early in April. The actual construction is planned to start at the end of April or early in May.
For information updated weekly about the project, visit “Project Status Updates” at www.charlottecountyfl.gov or email Matt Logan at Matthew.Logan@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
