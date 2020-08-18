It is not uncommon to spot a manatee in Charlotte Harbor. It’s not even all that rare to see two or three frolicking where the Peace River opens up into the harbor.
How about nine males crowding a female near the sea wall in Gilchrist Park?
The large collection of marine mammals was first sighted Tuesday morning near the park’s gazebo. Over the next few hours, the group meandered along the park’s sea wall and into the shallow water just off the small beach near PG Waterfront Hotel.
Such scenes are typical of manatee mating season, which begins in the spring and lasts throughout the summer into early autumn. According to the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, a division of the Fish and Wildlife Commission, female manatees attract males in groups and will mate with several, if not all of them.
The males weren’t all the female attracted Tuesday. A steady stream of onlookers paused to take photos and video with their phones until the threat of rain moved in. An occasional splash from one or more of the animals’ large, fan-shaped tails doused those who got too close to the action.
Female can only mate every other year due to their long gestation time. It takes 12 months to carry a calf to term. Some go as many as five years between having calves due to environmental conditions or scarcity of food.
