PORT CHARLOTTE — The Manchester Waterway Civic Association has organized a waterway cleanup Saturday and hopes for more boaters to join.
The Manchester Waterway runs along the western edge of Port Charlotte, connecting to both Charlotte Harbor and the Myakka River.
The cleanup event runs from from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with volunteers meeting at 17087 Ohara Drive, Port Charlotte.
Participants can register at the home and dock. They will receive materials to assist with the cleanup, as well as a free “Keep Charlotte Beautiful” T-shirt.
MWCA, an all-volunteer private foundation, has teamed with Keep Charlotte Beautiful for the second annual cleanup event.
MWCA representative Jim Robinson told The Daily Sun that volunteers do not have to be members of the civic association to participate.
“All are welcome,” he said. “Just stop by the pickup location between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a boat, kayak or other watercraft and instructions will be given.”
The Manchester Water, Como Waterway and all of the connecting canals will be the focus of the cleanup.
“We have been conducting monthly water quality checks for more than the past 24 months which have consistently indicated that the quality of the water in the Manchester is good,” Robinson said. “The cleanup Saturday is in keeping with our long standing commitment to keeping the waterway environmentally and ecologically healthy.”
Charlotte County will be providing a dumpster and other collection materials for the cleanup.
“We hope to fill that Dumpster to its capacity,” Robinson said.
“Keeping our waterway clean and litter free is very important to our organization and all of our members because we take such pride in the health and beauty of our waterway,” Robinson said. “I believe it would be great if more organizations would partake in similar events throughout the city and county.”
