They want it back the way it was before developers arrived in the 1970s, Charlotte County's Manchester Waterway Civic Association has been telling county and state regulators for years now.
The Port Charlotte group is now asking the county to take over and seek permission to restore three water passages to the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. Commissioners listened to arguments and warnings about this long-term project at a recent meeting.
"The association has done as much as it can," said county legislative liaison Cameron Pennant. "The best opportunity now for it to get done is for the county to take it on ... It will be difficult. It will be expensive. It's not an easy job, but it is something that can get done."
"I think it's something we should look at," said Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch. "Everyone that we've been in contact with seems to be in favor of it," he added, referring to state regulators, if not federal.
"I fully support finding out what it's going to take for us to get involved," Commissioner Chris Constance said.
Constance said he worries the county could spend a lot of money only to be rejected by federal environmental regulators. Ultimately, much of the cost could be borne by the 1,928 Manchester property owners, but anything spent before a rejection could not be charged back to homeowners, County Attorney Janette Knowlton told commissioners.
The chief concern, several staff told commissioners, is that regulators will reject economic benefit as a reason to greenlight a project.
"It would have to be a public necessity, not a public benefit," Pennant said.
The land is state owned and harbors protected species in an aquatic preserve, Deputy County Administrator Emily Lewis said. "The convenience of navigation does not meet the means test," she said.
On the civic association website, most of the benefits listed relate to economic development and quality of life for boaters. Currently, some boaters travel up to two hours to get to Charlotte Harbor.
But there are also environmental benefits, Civic Association President Jeff Anlauf told The Daily Sun.
They include: improving water quality and tidal flow, removing invasive vegetation and returning waterways previously used by fish and other wildlife.
"It's an environmentally sound project — one that will benefit the county and its residents," Anlauf said.
The county's Beaches and Shores Advisory Committee voted in favor of the proposal in 2018, provided the channels were meandering and not straight lines with minimal harm to mangroves. They also said the project must show it will not damage the pristine ecology of Tippecanoe Bay and Muddy Cove.
Only one of the three restored waterways would be for boaters, Anlauf said. Another would benefit the endangered smalltooth sawfish. A third would benefit manatees.
All of these cuts would be removing tens of thousands of cubic feet of fill dumped by developer General Development Corporation in the 1970s on orders of the state's environmental regulators at the time.
They were operating on bad science back then, Anlauf said. The civic association wants a chance to prove that and have these water flows restored.
Economically, they believe these restorations will encourage the development of 700 vacant lots along or near the waterway, Anlauf said. This could add $3 million a year to the county coffers.
Most of the Manchester area is on public sewers rather than private septic systems, Anlauf said. That is not true for the nearby waterfront neighborhood called Ackerman that is currently having sewers installed. So adding more residents would likely not add more septic systems, known to pollute adjacent waterways, Anlauf said.
