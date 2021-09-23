"Anyone can sell anything," suggested Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan. The owners of 35-plus acres along Beach Road are looking to sell their mangrove-lined property. The county now deems the property as environmentally sensitive and is designated preservation land in the county's comprehensive plan.
Within the last few weeks, a large Sotheby's real estate sign has appeared at this piece of property between the Tom Adams and the Emil R. Swepston bridges on Beach Road in Englewood.
"Anyone can sell anything," suggested Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan. The owners of 35-plus acres along Beach Road are looking to sell their mangrove-lined property. The county now deems the property as environmentally sensitive and is designated preservation land in the county's comprehensive plan.
ENGLEWOOD — An investment group wants to sell a 35-acre, privately owned mangrove-lined property, just across from the Sandpiper Key condominium complex on Beach Road.
You can see the property when you drive down Beach Road toward Englewood Beach on Manasota Key. It's on the between the Tom Adams draw bridge and the smaller Emil Sweptson Bridge.
Within the last few weeks, a large Sotheby's real estate sign has appeared between the mangroves and the roadway, advertising the land for sale.
It's possible sale has people talking at Sandpiper Key and on social media.
"Everyone has their eyes on this," said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association.
The Charlotte County Property Appraiser lists Beach Property Investment Group of Sebastian, Florida, as the owner. Various online real estate listings show the asking price of $6.5 million.
"We have had some interest in the property," said Amee Sams, a Realtor with Sotheby's Venice office.
But what can be done with the property is the big question. On paper, the property makes up "Trout Lane," platted out for of 31 tightly grouped homes.
However, the present zoning lists the property as "environmentally sensitive" and its future land use in the county's comprehensive plan is listed preservation.
Under its present designation, the county assessed the property for $347.
"Anyone can sell anything," Shaun Cullinan, Charlotte County's Planning and Zoning Official, stated in an email to The Daily Sun. But even so, he said, "any development must meet all local, state, and federal regulations."
Charlotte County hasn't had any land use or rezoning requests for Trout Lane since 2007.
