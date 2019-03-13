One part of Punta Gorda made sure their voices were heard on Monday when it comes to guiding the city’s future.
Punta Gorda staff and consulting firm Dover Kohl & Partners kicked off its series of events, called charrettes, Monday morning for development of the new Citywide Master Plan, a guide to help determine future growth and development in the city.
When polled electronically on-site, almost 70 percent of the 348 attendees said they lived in Punta Gorda Isles.
“Many of us feel like Punta Gorda Isles controls our destiny,” said James Round of the city’s Historic District, who also attended the event.
Each attendee was given a small remote control to answer a series of questions. The charrettes serve as community input sessions for development of the master plan.
Monday morning’s session was the first of two that day. According to City Communications Manager Melissa Reichert, PGI residents represented almost 70 percent of the 230 attendees for the evening charrette, as well.
“I think (the crowd) was a good representation of the vocal majority,” said Lisa Wager of PGI. “In the first few slides one of the presenters talked about the ‘under represented’ citizens. I don’t think we get a good personal presence from them (all the time) but I do think their voices are reflected in the overall vision.”
Wendy Mueller of the city’s Historic District attended both the meetings. She felt the breakdown of residents at the meeting was a fair representation of the city’s overall population.
“The entire community was exactly the same percentage of citizens per the different divisions of the city’s population,” Mueller said. “The commonality (among opinions) is surprisingly the same. The concerns and the long range (ideas) for many are very similar but tend to be limited to their lives and not necessarily the long term (goals of the city).”
This imbalance comes at a time when many locals are promoting the idea of “one Punta Gorda.”
“We need to strive to be one community,” said Sue Sifrit on behalf of her table, “not old or young, not retired or working, not (Punta Gorda or Burnt Store) Isles or everything else.”
Charrette attendees grouped together at over 40 roundtables throughout the First United Methodist Church (507 W. Marion Ave.). Each group appointed a spokesperson to represent their main ideas to Dover Kohl.
Building height has been at the center of the city’s development disputes for a year now. During a March 2018 City Council meeting, council members discussed loosening the city’s current land development regulations — such as building heights in the downtown center — to make it easier for developers to build within the city limits.
While the residents’ opinions varied from table to table, the most consistent ideas presented to Dover Kohl focused on developing the city’s downtown market place (which is where loosening the building height regulations were first suggested), maintaining the city’s historic feel and to bring in more affordable housing for the city’s workforce.
Dover Kohl & Partners collected sheets of paper with all the attendees’ ideas on them. They will be going over those ideas and more throughout the week with a series of design studios that are open to the public.
“If you didn’t get everything out of your system (here), there will be more chances throughout the week,” said Victor Dover, founding principal, at the morning charrette. “We don’t just arrange land uses on a map or set out rules for the comprehensive plan or the zoning. We decide what kind of places are to be created.”
Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews said that despite a lower-than-expected turnout, the charrettes are a must when it comes to the city’s future.
“We are looking for direction for the future of the city,” Matthews said. “This is a critical part for us as council members going forward.”
