PORT CHARLOTTE — The people of Maple Leaf Estates decided to have an impromptu neighborhood fundraiser this week to help the people of Ukraine who are besieged by the Russian attack.
In just a few hours, they raised more than $4,000.
"We thought it was vital that our community get involved," said Oleh Kupraty, one of the organizers of the event.
The Maple Leaf Friends of Ukraine group formed in Maple Leaf Estates, a manufactured home community off Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. Many Canadians spend their winters in the park, and many of them have connections to Ukraine.
Some quick-thinking members of this community organized a fundraising event in just a couple days at a member's home to help with a donation site Sunday to collect some much-needed funds to assist in the humanitarian aid in Ukraine, Kupraty explained.
"After some email notices and word of mouth, several hundred residents attended this driveway event to make a donation," he said Tuesday.
During the three-hour event, organizers collected $4,243 in donations. The money was directed to the Red Cross, Save the Children Fund, UNICEF and the Ukrainian Canadian Foundation.
"An overwhelming amount of people attended," Kupraty said. "People were very generous with donations. We are so blessed to have a caring community."
Kupraty is Ukrainian and lives in Canada during the summer months. He said there are several Ukrainians who live in the Maple Leaf community, which has more than 1,100 units.
"About 45% of us are Canadians," he said. "Many heartfelt thanks go out to the wonderful giving residents of Maple Leaf Golf & Country Club and many thoughts and prayers go out to the displaced families of Ukraine. We hope that other community fundraising events can help with this important cause."
