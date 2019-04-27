The diagnosis is in: We’re healthy.
At least, our real estate market is, according to data from the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Realtors Association March report.
“(The) market remains stable and healthy,” said the association’s president Afra Newell. “It’s a win-win.”
She does suggest, though, that buying remains a better alternative when compared to renting due to interest rates being a bit lower.
Here’s a breakdown of the current health of the real estate market:
Sales are lowerFor March, there were 359 single-family homes sold — 12.7 percent lower than this time last year.
Condominium and town home sales didn’t do so hot either at 84 sales in March, which is the lowest they’ve performed in March in the past three years.
But Newell says not to worry, as these numbers show “a normal fluctuation of a healthy market.”
Value is steadily growingThe median sale price for single-family homes in March was $227,500, which was a 5.9 percent increase since this time last year.
Condos and town homes saw a 4 percent growth in value since this time last year at a median sale price of $162,250.
We’re well suppliedMonths supply of inventory is a useful indicator of market conditions. The benchmark of a balanced market, which favors neither buyer nor seller, is 5.5 months of inventory.
Traditionally, anything higher is a buyers’ market, and anything lower is a sellers’ market.
With that said, the area had 1,547 active listings for single-family homes and 370 active listings for condos and town homes in March.
This translates to 4.7 months supply of inventory for single family homes, or a 14.6 percent increase since last year. March also reported a 5.2 months supply of inventory for condos and town homes, which is a 20.9 percent increase since this time last year.
Newell said this increase in inventory indicates sellers are feeling more confident to sell, and prices are adjusting appropriately.
