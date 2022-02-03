The deceased man discovered near Maria Manor Condominiums on Wednesday has been identified.

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office released the identity as 59-year-old James M. Gunter.

Gunter's next of kin have been notified. Gunter was "known to be homeless in the area," according to CCSO spokeswoman Claudette Smith.

"At this time, we are awaiting autopsy results to confirm cause of death," read the statement.

Gunter's body was discovered by maintenance workers Wednesday morning, after they noticed a "foul smell" outside. The body was found just behind the community entrance wall.

