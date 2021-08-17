Everyone in Punta Gorda seems to have a Marilyn Smith-Mooney story ... including Smith-Mooney herself.
It’s hard to imagine a more fitting recipient for the Military Heritage Museum’s first-ever Distinguished Civilian Award.
A Renaissance woman who hails from Long Island but has no desire to return, she’s been an architectural associate, cosmetics packaging company executive, commercial pilot and flight school owner.
“I’ve had a very, um, multifaceted life,” she said.
And she loves a good practical joke.
“I had divorced this architect,” she said, “who wanted badly to land a big competitive project. So I called him, disguising my voice, pretending to be the project sponsor’s wife.
“I said, ‘His name is Mr. Baer, and you can set up an interview with him at this number.’
“My ex took down the information and thanked me very graciously. The number I gave him was for the Bronx Zoo.”
Mike Riley, Charlotte County Public Schools community liaison and leader of The BoogieMen, said, “Marilyn has the most outrageous sense of humor. Any time I try to throw some shade her way, she comes back and zaps me with a zinger that stings more than mine did.
“I love Marilyn and am proud to be able to call her a friend. God bless her mean old soul!”
A HISTORIC MAYOR
After moving to town, Smith-Mooney proceeded to serve five terms on City Council, two as vice mayor and two, beginning in 2001, as the city’s first female mayor. She confounded a longstanding “good old boys’ club” that didn’t believe in women being on City Council.
Take a close look at the mail boat in the City Hall Annex "First City Council” mural, and you’ll see a pert blonde lady in its wheelhouse.
It’s Marilyn Smith-Mooney.
According to Historic Mural Society president Kelly Gaylord, “She was added to the wheelhouse as a tribute to her as the city’s first female mayor.”
“But one thing that really warms my heart,” Smith-Mooney remembered. “Later, when I walked through Publix, people would say, ‘Hi, Mayor!’ I’d say, ‘I’m not your mayor anymore,’ and they’d say, ‘You’ll always be our mayor.’”
GROWING A MUSEUM
In 2007, while Smith-Mooney was still a council member, former Punta Gorda mayor Rufus Lazzell told her, “I’m on the Military Heritage Museum board. I think it could use you.”
The first order of business at her first board meeting was electing a president.
“So, I ended up being president,” she said. “I was basically roped into it, but I have tremendous respect for anyone who’s been in the military.”
The other thing is, Marilyn Smith-Mooney never takes something on unless she can do it all the way.
Fred Buckingham, who’s served with her on the museum board, said, “She’s always had a passion for history. And if it hadn’t been for Marilyn’s leadership and contacts, I think the museum would’ve gone under.”
Running the museum like a business, she took it from a Fishermen’s Village storefront to her proudest accomplishment: its current 17,000-square-foot home at 900 W. Marion Ave.
“There is no way you can get people in a shopping center to come into a storefront with the sense of reverence and awe that I wanted," she said. "This has been my dream from that day on — to have its own building where you walk in and go, ‘Oh, my.’”
DISTINGUISHED IN THE COMMUNITY
Smith-Mooney launched the museum’s “Wall of Warriors,” honoring local individuals for exemplary military and community service.
Hers is the museum’s first corresponding Distinguished Civilian Award.
Current museum president Rex Koch said, “Marilyn and I go back to the 10th class of Leadership Charlotte (1997-1998). Aggressive, forward looking, positive, interesting, vivacious. That was Marilyn. A leader and a worker. She had a way of getting to know people and getting them involved in her projects.”
Punta Gorda mayor and museum vice president Lynne Matthews, who’s known Smith-Mooney for two decades, ticked off more reasons for her deserving the civilian award.
“She was one of those who brought City Council into the next century. She was transparent with sharing information and visible and available to everyone — even during Hurricane Charley.
“Her community service has been exceptional. And when she puts a project on her plate, she gets it done.”
In 2008, Smith-Mooney put a premier Punta Gorda tourist attraction on that plate, becoming executive director and vice chair for the Tetrault Family Foundation Board — the nonprofit funding the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.
She’s gathered an armful of honors throughout her life.
Her pilot/flight school career earned her the Amelia Earhart Medal for outstanding leadership. The Daily Sun called her one of “the county’s most influential, involved, charitable, powerful and important people.”
In 2019, she entered Punta Gorda History Center’s Hall of Honor. There, she was by far the youngest (and liveliest) in a gallery of 20th-Century figures no less notable than the wife of Punta Gorda’s founder — Virginia Trabue — and Blanchard House founder Bernice Russell.
Once her testimonial dinners began, one in particular would touch Smith-Mooney’s heart.
In 2017, the Punta Gorda Rotary Club honored her at its 25th Service Above Self dinner.
She said, “I never expected anyone would ever nominate me for something like that. In fact, I think I cried when I found out.”
A SPECIAL DINNER
Her Distinguished Civilian Award Dinner, canceled twice in 2020 by COVID-19, is a first for the Military Heritage Museum. It will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 30 at Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds benefit the museum.
The restaurants catering the gala — F.M. Don’s, Hurricane Charley’s, Laishley Crab House and River City Grill — as well as Four Points by Sheraton, providing beer and wine, are places Marilyn and her late husband, Jack, frequented. Nino’s Bakery will make the cake. The BoogieMen will rock the house.
“She was always there, supporting these local businesses,” said Matthews. “And she’s been a longtime supporter of The BoogieMen and all they’ve done for the community.”
Smith-Mooney and chief BoogieMan Mike Riley have a long history of good-natured mutual needling.
“I told them I thought it would be a hoot if they roasted me,” she said.
“I have known Marilyn Smith-Mooney for many moons,” quipped Riley. “She is at her best when it’s a full one.”
For tickets and more info, go to militaryheritagemuseum.org/find-upcoming-events, call 941-205-8546, or email llinet@freedomisntfree.org.
