Members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit will talk at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary's Flotilla 98 meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Sgt. Bill Maymon said he'll be focusing on what the unit does, what equipment they use, their mission and capabilities.
The unit consists of Maymon, a corporal and two deputies. Unlike Road Patrol, they are not patrolling the waters 24/7 but maintain an on call list. They work primarily day shifts seven days a week.
In the past few months, the unit has focused on being proactive with patrols to prevent marine-related and motor thefts.
"We've done a couple operations working at night and doing patrols in the evenings in areas where we've had reports and things being stolen and suspicious activity," Maymon said. "A lot of it's out in Englewood, Little Gasparilla."
Maymon said the unit doesn't usually do much with the Coast Guard because Charlotte County is situated in between Coast Guard stations, but the auxiliary asked him to speak at the meeting.
All Coast Guard Auxiliary meetings are open to the public. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda.
