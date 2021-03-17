The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Marley and Pursephone.
Marley has a playful spirit. His favorite pastimes are running and playing fetch. AWL isn't sure of his past, but his scars show people may not have been good to him. He still loves and trusts people, and shows it through the wag of his tail. He is in need of an experienced owner to help him work on his manners, and would prefer to be an only child.
Pursephone was found in a broken crate by the side of a road. AWL suggests she was someone’s pet based on her behavior, but has a mild head tremor from the roadside incident. Despite her past, she is easy-going and calm around older cats. She enjoys the company of a tranquil atmosphere with pets like herself and is still eager to find a home to call her own.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
NORTH PORT RESCUE GARAGE PET OF THE WEEK
Leto is approximately 6 years old and he's a very sweet dog. He’s a chihuahua mix and loves being with his people. He will need a home where he can sleep with his owner and sit on the couch to chill and watch television.
To meet Leto, contact Rescue Garage of North Port, a nonprofit organization that helps match unwanted pets with forever homes.
For more information, visit www.rescuegarage.org or call 941-777-4364.
