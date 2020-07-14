A face mask mandate failed to gain a majority approval or the required 4-5 vote by Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners Chris Constance and Stephen R. Deutsch were the only two commissioners to vote in favor of the mandate that would have mirrored the city of Punta Gorda’s ordinance. Citing unenforceability and a preference for businesses to take the lead, the commissioners Ken Doherty, Bill Truex and Joe Tiseo voted against the measure.
Several dozen opponents to masks sat socially distanced in the auditorium. Very few in favor of masks attended, but emails and phone calls to commissioners were about 50-50, commission office staff told the Sun. Many people had left by the time of the vote. There were no cheers of approval or jeers of disapproval.
Those who spoke in opposition cited the loss of personal liberties, ineffectiveness of masks in preventing the spread of the viral particles, a looming economic collapse, and the invasion of privacy for people with medical conditions who cannot wear masks.
“Give me liberty or give me death, but I will not wear a face mask,” said resident Helen McMullen.
Many blamed the media for creating a sense of panic. Others were suspicious of the timing of the coronavirus pandemic coming in the months before a presidential election. Resident Michael Zarzano spoke of the “Butchers of Beijing” and cited reports of them smuggling vials of a virus out of Yale University to Wuhan, China.
The handful who spoke in favor of masks included a woman who’s husband died of coronavirus at 77 having never had a serious illness.
“He died on April 13, holding the hand of a nurse who he didn’t know, and the nurse didn’t know him,” said Claire Rea of her husband, Steven Toth. She was describing the fate of most coronavirus patients dying in hospitals that have barred visitation by family to prevent viral spread.
Dr. Ndubuisi C. Edeoga, an infectious disease specialist, was near tears as he described watching a patient in his 30s die of the virus. Before dying, he told Edeoga he did not believe in the virus when he decided to go to a party.
“He was crying in the hospital. He wanted me to call the news, to tell anyone,” Edeoga said.
Explaining his opposition to a mandate, Tiseo said the mandate downplays the importance of social distancing, which he said is more important than wearing a mask.
Tiseo and Deutsch both proposed that the board adopt a mask resolution instead of a mandate. This voluntary measure would request the assistance of local businesses, instead of requiring enforcement by county law and code enforcement officers.
Constance, who is a medical doctor and proposed the ordinance, read letters from his fellow medical staff at the three county hospitals, all unanimously asking for a mask mandate. By September, Constance said, the pandemic could look a lot worse.
Explaining his support for a mask mandate, Deutsch quipped, “The mask shows that I care. I don’t have to like you, but I care.”
