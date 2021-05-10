Commissioners added two hot button resolution votes to their agenda Tuesday: one to rescind their earlier mask resolution, and another to make the county a Second Amendment sanctuary.
The resolution to abolish the county's June 28 mask resolution cites Gov. Ron DeSantis' May 3 executive order barring any local restrictions imposed by the ongoing pandemic. Commissioners approved a mask resolution last summer instead of a mask mandate, so the rule to was not subject to enforcement. Some residents have complained, however, about being required to wear a mask to enter the county tax collector's offices.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution is a statement that the county supports the nation's constitutional law guaranteeing the right of citizens to own and carry guns. The local resolution does not state directly that the county would refuse to enforce existing gun regulations.
DeSoto County adopted a Second Amendment resolution and Sarasota County declined to.
Although this sanctuary item was not on the agenda at their last meeting, commissioners discussed the proposed resolution under commissioner comments. Several commissioners said they would rather have a resolution declaring the county a constitutional sanctuary, honoring all elements of the nation's Bill of Rights.
The commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle.
