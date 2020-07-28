Charlotte County joined the list of communities requiring masks Tuesday with a unanimous vote that was over before the debate.
After defeating a mask ordinance 3-2 two weeks ago, the commission placed a mask resolution on the consent agenda. That meant they voted it in along with 24 other expenditures, resolutions and recommendations not requiring open debate.
Commissioner Christopher Constance explained to the several dozen citizens who had gathered to hear the vote, that it had already happened. Most in the audience, but not all, were wearing masks. Several applauded politely.
The vote came as a compromise for commissioners who had objected to the ordinance and its penalties as being more appropriately enforced by local businesses than by government.
The resolution leaves out any discussion of enforcement and penalties, but the wording gives the impression of being a requirement.
In addition to citizens, businesses were singled out as being required to require masks and post signs.
Enforcement may not be stated in the resolution, but it is on some people's minds.
Anti-mask advocate Michael Zarzano said he will refuse to wear a mask when entering the county building at Murdock Circle.
Inside the building, security staff said they will not be allowing people in without masks. Anyone managing to enter and refusing to wear a mask could face trespass charges, they said.
The sheriff's office did not return requests for comments on whether sheriff deputies would respond to calls from county staff or the public on mask violations. Neither did the county attorney return calls on the question.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.