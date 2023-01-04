Qiangwei Dong

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CCSO

PORT CHARLOTTE — A massage worker was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to solicit sexual acts for pay without her client's consent.

The arrest report notes that the suspect, in turn, accused the client of attempting to solicit prostitution; ultimately, Charlotte County deputies determined the worker was at fault and arrested her.


