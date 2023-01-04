PORT CHARLOTTE — A massage worker was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to solicit sexual acts for pay without her client's consent.
The arrest report notes that the suspect, in turn, accused the client of attempting to solicit prostitution; ultimately, Charlotte County deputies determined the worker was at fault and arrested her.
Qiangwei Dong, 47, was charged with one count each of battery and performing an "unnatural and lascivious act," according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, as well as two counts of engaging in prostitution.
Deputies responded to a call around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, reporting a disturbance at Calla Spa at 2191 Tamiami Trail. They made contact with a man, whose name was redacted on the arrest report per Marsy's Law.
The man alleged in a sworn statement that he entered the spa earlier that day and paid for a 30-minute massage to help treat pain from a lingering shoulder injury. He said that the service cost $70 and he paid $100, but the massage therapist did not provide change.
The two of them then entered a room, where the client said the therapist told him to strip himself and lie down without providing a towel. He further alleged that, about 10 minutes into the massage, she touched his genitals and began to offer sexual favors for pay.
The client said that he refused, got dressed, and asked for his money back. She gave back $50, according to the client, but he demanded a full refund.
When the therapist refused, the client threatened to call law enforcement. He then did so; while on the phone, he alleged that the therapist was pushing him into a corner and then against a wall to prevent him from leaving before he managed to get away.
Deputies then made contact with the therapist at the spa, who was identified as Qiangwei Dong. She did not appear to understand deputies speaking to her at first, leading them to use a language line to help facilitate communication.
According to the arrest report, Dong told deputies that the client had been the one to initiate solicitation and that she had refused.
She added that she did give him $50 back as a refund, but said that she did so out of fear and hoping he would leave.
When asked why she did not call 911 to report the alleged threat, deputies said that Dong did not go into detail and reiterated her claim that the client was the aggressor.
Deputies ultimately found probable cause to arrest Dong, who was subsequently transported to Charlotte County Jail. She is currently being held on no bond. Records indicate that Dong is a resident of North Miami.
Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 18.
