Max Weisglass: A Holocaust Survivor’s Story at FSW Charlotte Campus

Every year, Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) welcomes local Holocaust survivors to share their stories at each of our locations. The FSW Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Rd. in Punta Gorda, will host local Holocaust survivor Max Weisglass at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, in the Building O Auditorium. Please join us to hear his personal and humbling account of the Holocaust. There will be time for a question and answer session following his story, and light refreshments will be served in the lobby afterward.
Weisglass was born in 1936 in Borszow, Poland (now Ukraine). What follows is a brief account, in his own words, of his experience during the Holocaust.
“In 1939, the Russians invaded eastern Poland, and I had my first experience with war. My family, being capitalists, had to escape to my father’s birth town, Kopitzincy. A year later, we returned to Borszow. In 1941, the Germans invaded our part of Poland, and shortly after, the Borszow ghetto was formed. My family and I survived 18 months in the ghetto, and in 1943, we went into hiding in an underground bunker for 10 months, provided by a Polish family. In 1944, we were liberated by the Russian army and stayed in Borszow until 1945. At the end of 1945, my family was able to leave for communist Poland where we stayed for a year. In 1946, a Russian captain was bribed to smuggle our family to West Germany where we resided until 1948.”
“In 1948, our family sailed for Canada where I grew up and attended Sir George Williams University. I met my wife Anita in Israel while fulfilling a one-year contract installing production systems for the first hosiery mill built in Israel. We returned to Canada, got married in Brookline, Mass., and lived in Montreal for 16 years. We have two daughters and two granddaughters. In 1978, I moved my family to Houston. We lived there until 1997 when I retired from a distribution company I had formed and moved to Punta Gorda, Fla.”
We hope you will be able to join us to hear his entire, detailed narrative and engage with one of the few remaining Holocaust survivors.
Additionally, in partnership with The Holocaust Museum & Education Center of Southwest Florida, the Holocaust Boxcar will be on display for tours April 1 –15 on the FSW Charlotte Campus in parking lot 4.
These events are free and open to the public.
