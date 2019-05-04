May the fourth be with you.
Though it’s a day to celebrate all the adventure, glory and wonder that is “Star Wars,” for many fans it’s also a day of remembrance.
Peter Mayhew, the 7-foot, 3-inch man who brought all the life and personality to the fuzzy Wookiee Chewbacca, died in his north Texas home Tuesday at the age of 74.
“Peter gave everything of himself to the ‘Star Wars’ universe and his fans,” said Tampa attorney Brandon Selph, 40, who has portrayed Chewbacca at more than 400 events. “He didn’t just play Chewie, he was Chewie. It’s an incredible loss for us here in the community.”
And to Selph, though Mayhew has died, his legacy lives on through Chewie.
“(Chewbacca) exemplifies just about everything that is ‘Star Wars,’” he said. “He is fierce and tough, but also extremely loyal to his friends ... He’s the one character that’s not in it for the glory, he’s not in it for the fame, he’s in it because he’s there for his friends.”
Selph’s obsession started off, like many “Star Wars” fans, when he was a child. He wore out the VHS tape containing “Episode IV — A New Hope” from watching it so many times.
“It’s all about hope,” Selph said. “’Star Wars’ has shown, no matter how dark things get, you can look for that little bit of hope and you can overcome anything.”
Today, May 4, otherwise known as “Star Wars” Day, celebrates just that: “Star Wars.” The holiday embraces the movie franchise’s ships, emotionally-complex characters, droids (but not the ones you’re looking for) and the community that has stemmed from stories from a galaxy far, far away.
The May 4 holiday (May the Fourth) simply started out as a pun, playing off the movies’ phrase “may the force be with you.” But with the help of the internet and grassroots campaigns, it gained a following: May the Fourth be with you.
“(Mayhew) would want us to celebrate (the holiday),” Selph said. “He really did give himself to the fans.”
Aside from giving his all to his character, Mayhew started a nonprofit organization devoted to the alleviation of “disease, pain, suffering, and the financial toll brought on by life’s traumatic events,” according to the Peter Mayhew Foundation’s website.
“The only thing bigger than Peter, and bigger than Chewbacca, was Peter’s heart,” Selph said.
He is encouraging people to visit the foundation’s website at www.petermayhewfoundation.org. “That way we can help keep Peter’s legacy alive, and give back to him the way he gave to us.”
There are other events going on locally to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few:
PopNComicsPort Charlotte’s “nerd haven,” as they call themselves, PopNComics will play all 10 of the theatrical “Star Wars” movies to celebrate the holiday.
The permitted bar and lounge, with a pending license to sell beer and wine, has couches, three large, mounted televisions and plenty of chairs to house Jedi and Sith Lords alike. There will also be a wide variety of snacks to properly enjoy the adventures spanning the galaxy.
“It’s one of those things that brings people together on a whole other level,” said Forest Burke, the manager of PopNComics. “It’s always a conversation piece.”
Burke has been fascinated with the franchise since he was a kid.
“’Star Wars’ depicted (space) in a way that was fun for kids to enjoy,” he said. “It was a way for people to be interested in space on a fantasy level, but on the same level it was entertainment.”
Now, Burke honors his love for the movies with the faces of past Sith Lords, the bad guys, tattooed on his legs.
“You can’t have a good story without a good villain.”
The movie marathon will not last 24 hours, so viewers can actually sleep in between. The marathon will start at noon today and the store will close at 2 a.m. Then the movies will resume Sunday at noon.
PopNComics is also celebrating Free Comic Book Day, which happens to fall on May 4, with giving away free comic books, as well as a few statues and tickets to the Fort Myers-based SWFL SpaceCon to a few lucky guests.
Libraries join the forceThe Mid-County Regional Library in Port Charlotte is celebrating the holiday, along with Free Comic Book Day, by giving out free comics, trivia and a science fiction/comic book version of the dating game, according to Erin Creighton, the librarian supervisor.
There will be a Jedi training class for kids running from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Younglings will be able to turn a simple pool noodle into a powerful lightsaber (sound effects not included). Afterward, they will have a lesson from Sifu Danie Barker, a Cape Coral-based martial arts instructor, to truly begin their journey to becoming a Jedi Master.
Patrick Stewart’s stunt double from “Star Trek,” John Nowak, will also be in attendance, and “has the best stories about working on the set,” Creighton said.
During the event, attendees can watch “Star Wars Episode VI — Return of the Jedi” or check out the library’s new section dedicated to graphic novels, collected comic books, manga and anime.
Other libraries in the region are also celebrating Comic Book Day.
Free comic books will be offered while supplies last at all Sarasota County Public Libraries, thanks to a partnership with The Dark Side comic book store in Sarasota.
Englewood’s Elsie Quirk Library will have a limited supply of free comic books to give away in the Youth section from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. today at that library, 100 W. Dearborn St.
At Shannon Staub Public Library in North Port, the celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in meeting room No. 159 at the library, 4675 Career Lane.
North Port Public Library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail, has a host of activities set for the day. At 10:30 a.m., the anime film — considered a masterpiece — called “5 Centimeters per Second” will be shown. At 11 a.m., a quiz game takes place based on “an array of fascinating information on a variety of fandoms including comics, animation, video games, live action superheroes and more. Compete alone or as part of a group,” the library stated.
At 1:30 p.m., “Avengers: Infinity War” will be shown. It is rated PG-13.
The North Port Public Library will have a Wii tournament from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and its fourth annual Cosplay/Costume Contest takes place from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The events are all free and open to all ages, the library stated.
Run like a rebelAlso in North Port, hundreds of people are set to run in the May the Fourth Be With You Publix Family Fun Day 5K/10K starting at 7 a.m. today.
“It’s going to be an amazing morning featuring a Star Wars-themed 10K and a 5K timed road course all to support the Florida Compassion Foundation,” according to the organizers.
Runners are being encouraged to dress as their favorite character “from anywhere in the Galaxy,” during the race near The Shoppes at Price Crossing in North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.